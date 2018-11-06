For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Kramer! He is a 1 year old Feist mix with Carolina Poodle Rescue. Somehow he ended up in a local shelter, but CPR grabbed him up quick after seeing how sweet he was.
He would do very well with an active family and other dogs! He really loves to play, and has plenty of energy.
Walks on the leash and car rides are his favorite things!
If you are interested in adopting him, you can head to http://carolinapoodlerescue.org to fill out an application form.
