For Fox's Four Legged friends this week I chose Maggie with Greenville County Animal Care.
Paula Church tells us that she came into the shelter just recently and did not have a microchip. Maggie is a great example of why you should always microchip your pets! She is a mix of Chihuahua, Corgi and several other breeds and she is a little timid when you first meet her.
If you are interested in little Maggie, just head to Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd in Greenville.
