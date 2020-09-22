For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose "Misty"! She is a loving and playful kitty with Feline Lifeline!
Here is what her foster dad has to say about her....
Misty is a 7-month-old female grey-spotted tabby. She is super sweet with a great personality and craves human attention. Misty was attacked by another animal and has a crooked tail with the tip missing but she doesn't let that get in the way of her bubbly persona. If you are looking for a sweet kitty that will settle in and love you right out of the box then Misty is for you. Misty was dumped from a car in Simpsonville and the person who found her had dogs who do not like cats so they couldn't keep her.
She has been introduced to other adult cats at her foster's home and after an initial hissy fit by all, the second meeting went without issue so she should be fine with other cats.
Contact Feline Lifeline by heading to their website at felinelifelinesc.org
