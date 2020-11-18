ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Ryan Mallon says he and his cat Ember had been hiking together for five years.
“We’ve been on multiple trips that have spanned two, three, even four days long,“ he said. “We’ve back-packed several different popular stretches of the Appalachian Trail.“
He says animals like Ember, who have inspired many others on social media, are redefining what you can do with your cat.
“A lot of people in Western North Carolina/Upstate South Carolina refer to Ember as the original adventure cat of the area,“ Mallon explained.
Through all the peaks and valleys, Ember has been there for Ryan; which is why when she didn’t come back after being left out one night three weeks ago, he got worried.
“By the morning, she definitely wasn’t here anymore,” Mallon reflected. “Since then, we’ve been kind of all over the neighborhood; we’ve put out about three rounds of flyers.”
Ryan says they’ve gotten several leads, the most recent being a sighting about a week ago near the West Overstreet/Rosewood Avenue area of Asheville. But so far, no luck. And he’s worried – with the recent weather and storms the area has been getting.
"Just picturing her out there, cold and scared, it’s just really been a hard thought for me,“ Mallon said.
That’s where you come in.
“She’s been shared all over Facebook and social media,“ Mallon told Fox Carolina. “I’ve had at least a dozen people reaching out to me just this week alone, offering to help walk around or put up fliers.“
Ryan says he is humbled and grateful for the help, and is encouraging people to stay alert. He’s not giving up hope yet.
“I’m hoping someone picked her up thinking she was a stray, and that she’s somewhere safe right now,“ he said.
If you have information, or think you may have seen Ember in the community, contact Ryan at 864-434-5913, or visit the Facebook page titled “Find Ember the Adventure Cat.”
You can also reach out to Fox Carolina by calling the newsroom or messaging us on social media.
