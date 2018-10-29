For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Pepper Ann! She is a sweet Shepherd mix with Critter Connection.
She was abandoned near a farm, and the wonderful volunteers with Critter Connection in Spartanburg took her in. She's only about a year old and gets along with dogs, cats and humans alike!
She would make a great family pet, especially if there is a nice big backyard to play in! If you are interested in adopting her, just head to critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com
