For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Pepper! A sweet poodle who needs a specific home! He's with Carolina Poodle Rescue. Here's what Donna Ezzell had to say about him:
Pepper is looking for a home with a single individual. He simply does not like to share. Because of his resource guarding tendencies with his person, he will not be placed in a home with children. Pepper is totally indifferent to cats and can live happily with them. He doesn't mind other dogs, but would really prefer to be the only dog. Pepper requires and experienced owner that can redirect his behavior when he growls. He would strongly prefer a home where someone is home during the day - he absolutely hates to be left and will cry.
Pepper is a very sweet boy who bonds hard and fast. He loves with his entire heart and does not want to share once he bonds to you. If he is in someone's lap and another dog or person walks up, he will growl. He will also growl if you try to take something out of his crate that he wants. Pepper has been well loved. He knows basic commands. He walks well on a leash. He absolutely loves to ride in a car. He will literally cry and beg to go with his person when they leave.
If you are interested in adopting him, head to https://carolinapoodlerescue.org/ and fill out an application!
