For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Sparky! He's a retriever mix at Greenville County Animal Care.
He is a little shy when he's in the shelter, but really came out of his shell at Fox Carolina and was giving kisses and hugs to everyone.
He's about 6 months old and is ready to go home with the right family. He enjoys sitting on laps as well as playing hard in the yard!
Head to Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd. and meet him!
