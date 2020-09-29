Kitty pic

For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Tiger with Pickens Humane Society! He is a 3 month old kitten who has been through quite a bit in his short life so far!

He was found under a house in July at only 1-2 weeks old. He was cared for by a foster family, then brought to the shelter in August. He is ready to find a permanent family now!

If you are interested in adopting him, just head to Pickens Humane Society or call them at (864) 843-9693

