For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Tikka and Teela from Oconee Humane Society! They are both 2 year old flame point Siamese cats, and are believed to be sisters!
Both of them came to the shelter pregnant, but only one litter survived. They both have been taking care of the kittens and are incredibly bonded.
They need to be adopted as a pair, since OHS doesn't want them to be separated after they have been through so much together. If you are interested in adopting them, contact Oconee Humane Society by visiting oconeehumane.org or call (864) 882-4710.
