GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sallie Gregory Ham it says she wanted to send her dog Charlie off in style.
“I just wanted it to be something cathartic and capturing the emotions I was feeling," she told FOX Carolina. “And also just remember all the little things about him, like his love of sticks and socks and peanut butter."
Her memorial to Charlie was never actually published after she saw how much it would cost to get it in the local paper. But, after some design work and encouragement from family and friends, she shared the mock obituary on Twitter.
“We were on the way home from dinner, and I saw that a very large dog account and re-tweeted it," she explained.
In the obituary, Sallie writes about how she adopted Charlie seven years ago. He succumbed to aggressive lymphoma on September 13, after what she says were “five months of bravery."
“He went with me everywhere,” Sallie said. “To work, hiking, tailgating at Clemson. Any adventure I could take him on, he went with me."
Charlie was even there when she met her husband David. The two were married this past May.
“One of the things I loved about her was Charlie,” David said of his wife. “It was a definite plus. As I fell more in love with Sallie, Charlie was always there too.”
The couple say Charlie‘s final months were filled with as much joy in this many spoils is they could give him, including an early September beach trip.
“He somehow held on long enough to make that beach trip," Sally said. “And it seemed like he used up all his last bit of energy and juice."
Since sharing her story, Sallie says her phone hasn’t stopped ringing.
“I had no idea that it would blow up the way that it did,” she said.
She says she will forever miss her first real life companion, but is thrilled to share his story with the world.
“Charlie is definitely immortalized now, and has made his mark on so many, just like he did on me and David," she said.
