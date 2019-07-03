Lilly is a sweet hound mix puppy at Spartanburg Humane Society. She is fully vetted, spayed and ready to be adopted!
If you are interested, be sure to be prepared to train and raise a puppy! They take lots of work and dedication, and she will likely grow to a fairly large dog!
Head to Spartanburg Humane Society to meet her!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.