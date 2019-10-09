For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Alli! She is a lovable, 5 year old poodle with Carolina Poodle Rescue.
She is so wonderful with people and is a strikingly beautiful standard poodle.
She would do best with a family that doesn't have other smaller pets. If you want more information, contact Carolina Poodle Rescue through their website carolinapoodlerescue.org
