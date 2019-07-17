Ben and Jerry are a sweet duo who were rescued by Carolina Poodle Rescue. These mixed breeds aren't poodles, but CPR rescues all kinds of animals and shows them love and affection until they can be placed in the right home.
Here's a little info from Carolina Poodle Rescue
Reason for being in rescue: Jerry was found as his brother Ben running down a busy road by a staff member.
Special Needs: none noted
What kind of home would be best for me: Jerry would do best in a home with another dog to keep him company. Jerry needs a patient owner who can teach him how to be a house dog. He will need a home that can provide him room to play and give him lots of exercise.
What is my personality like: Jerry is sweet as pie! (Or ice cream, like his namesake). He never meets a stranger. In fact, he gets excited to meet new people! Jerry is very smart and loves to play. He does well in his crate and is very well behaved. Jerry will be someone's faithful companion, that's all he wants in life! He is laid back with a "big brother" type personality.
How do I act when I first meet new people: Jerry never meets a stranger. He loves attention and has no reservations about asking for it.
Tips and Tidbits: Estimated birth date is 7/9/17. Jerry is very young and needs to be taught some manners. He is vocal when other dogs pass by his crate, but we have never seen any aggression from him.
House trained: Dogs can be house trained if they are in the right environment and are allowed to follow a schedule as long as a physical reason doesn't keep them from being trained. A dog house trained in my home may not be in yours. We will help you teach your new dog this necessary skill and based on your schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.