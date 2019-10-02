Brownie (pictured) and Muffin are siblings at Critter Connection looking for a good home! They were found as feral kittens outside a local store with little chance for survival on their own. The rescue group brought them in and nurtured them to good health!
Now they are only 35 dollars to adopt and can be found at the Petco in Spartanburg this Saturday! Or you can contact Critter Connection by heading to their website at critterconnection.org
