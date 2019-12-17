For Fox's Four Legged Friends this year I chose Christmas! She was found on Christmas Day, and now needs a new home for the holidays.
The rescue group Feline Lifeline is caring for her now. Here's what they have to say about this sweet feline:
She is a special cat in need of a forever home, but for some reason, we haven't had luck placing her with the right family yet. Christmas is approximately 5 years old, white, and declawed on all feet. Her former owner is an elderly woman who surrendered her to us because she could no longer take care of Christmas, but because Christmas is declawed, we have to take special care in finding her a safe home. Yes, Christmas was her name when we received her! She was found by her former owner’s granddaughter on Christmas day. Christmas is a little shy around strangers and doesn't like other cats, so she also needs to be an only pet.
Learn more about her at www.felinelifelinesc.org.
