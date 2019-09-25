For Fox’s Four Legged Friends this week I chose a sweet kitten with Spartanburg Humane Society named Conner! Angel Cox is here to tell us all about him!
Conner is about 5 months old and his brother was just adopted! So he needs to find his own family soon. He loves to play and would be a great family pet!
If you are interested in adopting him, just head out to Spartanburg Humane Society to meet him and all the other wonderful animals!
