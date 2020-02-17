For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Domino! He is a handsome, sweet kitty with Feline Lifeline rescue group. Here is some info they provided to us!
This big beautiful boy was found wandering the streets. Since he was not microchipped and because his rescuer's female kitties felt three was a crowd, his rescuer asked Feline Lifeline to find him a forever home. He is friendly, smart, purrs when petted, and enjoys making biscuits. He is approx. three years old.
Domino's favorite pastime is eating — not pizza though. He loves catnip toys. He will follow you around like a dog, and he prefers to lie next to you with just his paws on you. He doesn’t like being held and will let you know when to set him down but we feel he will eventually turn into a lap kitty. If you have a heart — and lap — big enough for Domino, please complete an application today at www.felinelifelinsc.org.
