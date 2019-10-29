For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Duke! He is a senior dog at Greenville County Animal Care. He is such a sweet boy and wants a great home to live out the rest of his life!
Here's what GCAC has to say about Duke: Don't let the gray on the muzzle fool you - Duke still has plenty of get up and go left! He loves hanging with his people but he also enjoys being out with other dogs, running and playing. He gets along with all of his canine friends and is really tolerant!
If you are interested in adopting him, head to 328 Furman Hall Rd in Greenville to meet him!
