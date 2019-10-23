This week I'm featuring 2 adorable kittens with the rescue group Feline Lifetime! Here's a little info from their site:
Ginger, Checkers, and their siblings were rescued as tiny kittens and bottle-fed until they were healthy. They love to play and be petted, and they can often be found curled up together resting after playtime.
They are approximately 4 months old and looking for their forever home, preferably together.
While we aren’t certain, Ginger appears to be a Turkish van complete with the thumbprint of God marking. Stop by Petco on Woodruff Road in Greenville to meet these sweet kitties. You can also email Feline Lifeline at info@felinelifelinesc.org
