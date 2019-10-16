Meet Heather! She is our four legged friend this week with Oconee Humane Society! She is such a lovable kitty and needs a home where she can be a true lap cat!
She is about 8 months old, spayed and ready to go home with the right family. She loves attention, so she would do well with a big family with lots of people to love on her!
If you are interested in adopting her, just head out to 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca to visit her at the shelter!
