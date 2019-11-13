Howard is a sweet puppy in need of a good home at Spartanburg Humane Socety!
He is likely to grow to a large dog, so you'll want to be ready for that if you adopt him. He is super sweet and loves to cuddle. He appears to be a lab mix and would be a great addition to any family!
If you are interested in adopting him, just head to Spartanburg Humane Society to meet him or give them a call 864.583.4805
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.