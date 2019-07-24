For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Keith (along with his buddy Sandy) from Oconee Humane Society. They are a couple of adoptable kittens that you could get for just 25 dollars... for the pair!
They are both super laid back and would enjoy lounging on the couch with any family. And this time of year is a great time to bring a new feline into your home, since shelters are overrun with cats and kittens during the summer.
Head to 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca to meet them!
