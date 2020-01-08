For Fox's Four Legged Friends I chose Moxie with Greenville County Animal Care! He is a true survivor and a great example of the good work done at GCAC!
Paula Church tells us that Moxie is an amazing little cat that unfortunately was caught while under the hood of a car. He had multiple injuries but our vets were able to save his limbs. He is healing and is ready for a new home. It is a good reminder for people to make sure there are no cats under the hood!
If you are interested in adopting him, head to 328 Furman Hall Rd in Greenville!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.