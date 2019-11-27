For Fox's Four legged friends this week I chose Noah! He has quite a story, and has faced many challenges. Donna with Carolina Poodle Rescue details his story below:
Noah is roughly 10 years old and was rescued from a puppy mill in West Virginia. We placed him with a senior citizen in Asheville. A few weeks after going to his new home he slipped out the door and was on the run for 14 days. Our volunteers and his very distraught owner never gave up and finally he was caught by a local Citizen who recognized his picture from all of our lost dog postngs.
I’m finding a dog for the owner it is a little less prone to run away and now we are looking for a home with fenced in yard for Noah he also needs several other dogs to follow. He will never be a completely normal dog because of his past but he has the potential to be a very happy one with someone who will open their home to a dog who is a little different
If you are interested in adopting him, just contact Carolina Poodle Rescue by visiting their website carolinapoodlerescue.org
