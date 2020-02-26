For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Ollie. He is an older Chihuahua mix at Greenville County Animal Care.
I chose him because he is one of the many older dogs that can sometimes be overlooked! Ollie is in great health and has many wonderful years ahead. He wants to spend that time in a loving home.
If you are interested in adopting him, his fee is only 35 dollars. Head to 328 Furman Hall Rd in Greenville to meet him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.