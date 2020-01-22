Pumba is my four legged friend this week with Spartanburg Humane Society. Angel Cox is here to tell us all about him.
He is a young puppy and will need lots of training! Pumba loves to be held and will likely grow to a much larger dog. So his family needs to be prepared for that after his adoption!
If you are interested in adopting this sweet puppy, just head to Spartanburg humane Society
