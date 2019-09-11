For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Sally! She is a little over a year old and waiting for a home at Oconee Humane Society.
She is energetic and lovable, which makes her a volunteer favorite at the shelter!
She is well behaved and gentle, so would go well with a family or with other pets!.
If you are interested in adopting her, just head to Oconee Humane Society on Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca.
