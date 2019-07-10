For Fox's Four Legged friends I chose this sweet lab mix named Shadow! Here's what Pickens County Humane Society has to say about her:
This girl is super sweet and very smart. She is learning basic commands and is very eager to please. She's good with kids and enjoys playing with other animals. She has a great overall personality and loves attention.
Adoption fee: $85
Head to Pickens Humane Society in Liberty to meet her! Or call (864) 843-9693
