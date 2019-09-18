For Fox's four legged friends this week I chose Snoop! He's a 2 year old basset hound mix with Pickens Humane Society.
This sweet guy is a little stocky, with a great attitude and mild-mannered. He is great with kids and other dogs, but needs to be monitored for chewing on things!
His adoption fee is 85 dollars and you can find him at Pickens Humane Society in Liberty at 500 Five Forks Rd.
