For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Tango! He is with Greenville County Animal Care and looking for a new home!
Paula Church tells us that he is just over 3 years old and is a real sweetheart. He is a mixed breed with terrier and American pit.
If you are interested in adopting him, all you have to do is head to 328 Furman Hall Rd in Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.