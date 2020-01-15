Meet Zorro! He is a sweet little dog at Spartanburg Humane Society! Angel Cox tells us that he came in as a stray and has just been neutered. He is a bit shy at first, and loves to be loved on.
He is about a year old, and staff at the shelter guess that he is a rat terrier/chihuahua mix.
He would make a great lap dog! And he would be a wonderful addition to any family.
Head to Spartanburg Humane Society to meet him and all the other wonderful animals!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.