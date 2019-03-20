For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week Paula Church has brought sweet little Gail! She is an eight year old wire-haired terrier with Greenville County Animal Care.
She is a little timid, but love to get attention and eventually comes out of her shell! She has only been in the shelter for a short period of time and hopes to go home in time to watch some basketball with you!
If you are interested in adopting Gail, the adoption fee is 35 dollars. Head to 328 Furman Hall Rd to meet her!
