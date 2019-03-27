You can now get FOX Carolina News flash briefings from Alexa on your Amazon Echo!
To do so, just go to your Alexa app.
Once there, go to “Settings”, then click “Flash Briefings”.
After that, click on the plus sign next to “add content”. Next, click the search icon.
Once the search box comes up, type in “FOX Carolina News” and you will see us pop up in your search results.
Choose FOX Carolina News from those results and then click “Enable to use”. Once you click that, your app may take a few seconds to enable the flash briefing.
When it’s finished enabling, you are done!
Now, every day, when you ask Alexa for your Flash Briefing, you’ll hear a member of FOX Carolina News & Weather team give you the headlines of the day and your local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.