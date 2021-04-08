COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Girl Scouts and PalmettoPride say together they plan to launch a four-day statewide litter prevention campaign for Earth Day.
The Girl Scouts will have a series of events such as virtual readings, litter pickups and tarp giveaways.
The event schedule can be found below:
- Thursday, April 22 on Earth Day kickoff at the State House and virtual readings of PalmettoPride's children's books.
- Friday, April 23 with virtual litter lessons.
- Saturday, April 24 with littler pickups across the state.
- Sunday, April 25 with litter pickups and tarp giveaways for Unsecured Loads Education.
Girl Scouts says founder Juliette Gordon Low was known for encouraging girls to champion causes they believe in, including a love of nature and advocacy for environmental conservation.
Girl Scouts says the purpose of this campaign is to encourage students of all ages to be active in litter prevention and teach them how they can be part of the solution.
For more information on the Girl Scouts and PalmettoPride Earth Day 2021 statewide little prevention campaign, email info@palmetto.org or customercare@gssc-mm.org.
