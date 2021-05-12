Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Biden administration officials privately frustrated with Colonial Pipeline's weak security ahead of crippling cyberattack
- By Zachary Cohen, Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak and Geneva Sands, CNN
Governor McMaster issues new executive order on masks as local school districts and parents react
- Matthew Kaufax
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a sweeping executive order Tuesday that would give parents and students the ability to sign a waiver form allowing them to forgo wearing a mask inside school buildings at the district level.
The waiver would absolve school districts of the responsibility if a student or teacher who doesn’t wear a mask gets sick or dies from COVID-19.
In addition to giving families a choice of whether their child wears a mask in school, Executive Order 2021-23 also seeks to invalidate many local mask mandates, and prohibits “vaccine passports” in South Carolina.
Families, teachers, and officials FOX Carolina spoke to have mixed reactions – and a lot more questions than answers.
Governor McMaster said Tuesday that he is directing DHEC to craft an “opt-out” form to put the choice of masks or no masks into families’ hands at the district level.
“Teachers have had the chance to get the vaccine, whether they want it or not," one parent said to FOX Carolina. “So now is the time to take the mask off and return to normal.”
It’s not yet clear how long it will take DHEC to develop this waiver form, and students cannot turn up without masks in school until that form is signed. The Governor’s office says that he has “made it clear he expects it to be designed as soon as possible."
DHEC itself is still recommending students wear masks in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – as a matter of public health in the fight against the pandemic.
“We don't want to wait until next school year,” another parent, who attended an anti-masks in schools protest at the Greenville County School District offices Tuesday morning, said to FOX Carolina. “It’s been 14 months. It’s been long enough. It’s time."
The anti-masks for school children protest took place outside the GCS school district offices during a regularly scheduled board meeting. Parents holding signs with slogans like “unmask our children" huddled outside the district building as board members and staff arrived to work, chanting sayings like “let them breathe," referring to how they believe masks to be a health hazard to students/young children.
At this point in time, there is no scientific or medical evidence, according to DHEC, the CDC, PRISMA Health, MUSC, and many other entities, that masks are detrimental to children’s health.
On the contrary, every reputable scientific and medical outfit in the Palmetto State and the US has presented ample evidence that wearing a mask is one of the most useful tools in preventing the contraction and spread of COVID-19.
Not every parent agrees with those who staged the protest outside the school district offices.
“If the school district decides to take away all of these safety precautions, we are setting our kids up to be infected, and I don’t think that’s fair," one pro-mask parent said, concerned that lifting restrictions too soon could be dangerous.
Governor McMaster’s order goes even further though, beyond just the schools. McMaster says that local entities using the state of emergency to enforce mask mandates will no longer be allowed to do so. In Executive Order 2021-23, the Governor states:
“I have determined that any remaining [Mask] mandates issued by counties, municipalities, or other political subdivisions of this state related to face coverings are no longer necessary or appropriate to address and mitigate the existing public health threats.”
He goes on to say:
“I have determined and do hereby declare that any such ordinance, order, or other measure is invalid."
Opponents of this policy point to the fact that, back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic in the Palmetto State, the governor said publicly multiple times that he did not “have the authority” to declare a statewide mask mandate, because his power could not supersede that of a local municipality, which he said could determine what was best for its people.
The South Carolina General Assembly also passed the SC COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act back in April 2021, which said that a business could not be held liable for sickness or death caused by COVID-19 contracted inside their establishment if they adhered to public health guidelines.
While opponents of the governor’s executive order told FOX Carolina that this executive order, absolving school districts of responsibility for people who go AGAINST public health guidelines, appears to contradict Bill 147, The Governor’s Office said Tuesday that they are not trying to advocate against public health guidelines. Rather, they say this waiver simply “gives families a choice,” treading what some say is a very fine line.
“Some families would like to see the masks go away—like today or yesterday,” said Tim Waller, spokesperson for the Greenville County School District. “But others have serious health and medical concerns," he added.
Waller, who talked to the media as protesters still gathered outside the school district offices, told FOX Carolina that “we understand the passion these parents have, and it is hard to please everybody," but that, at the end of the day, the district is only trying to do what it believes will keep all of its students the safest.
Greenville County criticized the Governor’s executive order in a statement later on, saying that McMaster failed to acknowledge how the very health guidelines he is working to invalidate, like masks, are what could have made schools some of the safest places for students in the time of COVID-19.
“We are waiting for the green light from qualified health professionals," Waller said, when asked if students would still wear masks in schools in light of this order.
To make matters more complicated, the State Department of Education also said Tuesday that statewide face covering mandates, which Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman previously issued, will remain in effect for now--until their independent body consults with its legal counsel.
The mandate from the Dept. of Ed. says that all students in South Carolina must wear a mask in schools, at least until the end of this academic year.
When asked once again if the Governor was attempting to trump or supersede this statewide mandate, from an independent, constitutionally appointed position of the State Superintendent’s office, The Governor's office once again pointed to the fact that this waiver does not attempt to rescind that mandate, but simply offers families a choice.
Districts like Greenville County say that for now, until this “conflicting direction” from different state entities is cleared up – and while this DHEC waiver still has not been designed or distributed to families – students will continue to wear masks in schools in accordance with public health guidelines.
Most Popular Stories
- Amanda Shaw
- Posted
China rocket has reentered the Earth's atmosphere, and is estimated to land near the Maldives, China's space agency says
- By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
- Updated
- Thomas Gore, Amanda Shaw, Freeman Stoddard, Zach Prelutsky
- Posted
- Freeman Stoddard, Amanda Shaw
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.