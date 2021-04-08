GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville City Council plans to extend the face covering ordinance for another 60 days after a meeting on Thursday.
Mayor Knox White led the meeting with Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim health director for DHEC.
The Council says this is the same ordinance that has been in place since last year.
The Council decided on this extension because the number of COVID cases declined in January, but due to spring break and Easter they said they have seen an increase in cases over the last 10 days.
Dr. Traxler says they have the science and data to prove that wearing a mask decreases the spread of the virus.
The ordinance requires people to wear face coverings inside all retail establishments within city limits. It also requires employees at hair salons, barber shops, spas, and nail salons to wear masks when working in close contact with customers.
Greenville City Council says the ordinance also includes Governor McMaster's Executive Order for restaurant employees. This ordinance requires employees to wear masks at all times and customers to wear masks if they are not eating or drinking.
