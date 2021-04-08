GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville City Council plans to discuss extending the emergency ordinance that requires face coverings in certain circumstances on Thursday.
Right now, people are required to wear face coverings inside all retail establishments within city limits. The new ordinance will include employees at hair salons, barber shops, spas, and nail salons to wear masks when working in close contact with customers.
Greenville City Council says the ordinance also includes Governor McMaster's Executive Order for restaurant employees. This ordinance requires employees to wear masks at all times and customers to wear masks if they are not eating or drinking.
The meeting will happen today at 3 p.m. and citizens will have an opportunity to address council members.
To address council members contact 864-467-4431 or cpitman@greenvillesc.gov by 3 p.m.
