GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Paula church with Greenville County Animal Care says that if you can step up, now is the time.
“Our challenge is to get 30 dogs out in the next 48 to 72 hours," she said.
Church says they are not sure why they have this random increase of lovable pups currently, but that there’s plenty you can do even if you are not ready for a permanent commitment.
“We’d like to get our community maybe thinking about fostering is an alternative to having animals in the shelter," Church explained.
She adds that avoiding overcrowding in the shelter helps destress the animals.
“And it’s an opportunity for us to learn more about those animals, and have more information for adopters," she said.
Now through Saturday, the shelter is running a deal to make adopting even easier for you.
“You can come in, make your appointment, walk through and meet some animals, and there will be absolutely no adoption fee whatsoever," Church explained.
That includes spay and neuter, plus medical and micro chipping. FOX Carolina asked neighbors at the shelter today about their experiences, and what they think makes this so important.
“People don’t realize how sweet and lovable and gentle they are," said Carol Krolski of the dogs at Greenville County Animal Care.
Krolski has volunteered, fostered, and adopted. She says she got her own best friend at the shelter two years ago.
“Some of the dogs come in and they’re not even trained on the leash," she said. “They are just so scared. But you work with them, you talk to them, and it’s just amazing how they even open up here before they find their forever home."
To get started, you can call the shelter at 864-467-3950 and ask about adoptions or fostering during normal business hours.
Another big thing they want you to know: if you would like a larger dog, the shelter says that’s actually ideal for them. Adopting an animal 35 pounds or above, they say, will help them with their space issue.
