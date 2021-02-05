GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate school systems like Greenville County Schools say they share Governor Henry McMaster‘s desire to return fully in person, but they also have a lot of concerns about how safe it is, and when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to teachers.
Tim Waller with the district says they had hoped that the Governor and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman would have come out Thursday to tell the public that teachers were being moved to phase 1A of the vaccine. But, that did not happen as they envisioned. Waller says they have a lot of tough decisions to make going forward now that the governor has asked for 5 day a week in-person instruction ASAP.
Waller says they are not surprised to hear with the Governor said today, because it’s a desire they also share. But they do have a lot of questions.
“When will educators in South Carolina be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?" Waller asked.
He says that’s one of the main things giving them pause right now.
“We would feel a whole lot better about 100% attendance if the vaccine was widely available, if the distribution was underway, if there was light at the end of the tunnel," Waller said. “But right now there are just too many variables."
The question of the vaccine is one that Greenville County put to their teachers in a district survey.
Over 7000 teachers responded, with 57% saying they would want to get the vaccine right now. About 2.5% of teachers in Greenville County schools have already gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine. Only 18% said they did not have plans to get the vaccine right now.
But Waller says the bottom line is: the COVID vaccine not available to a lot of their teachers right now, and they don’t know when it will be.
“How far do we go with this and still teach in accord with what DHEC and the CDC is saying?" Waller asked.
Right now, elementary and middle school students are at 100% in person attendance 5 days per week in the Greenville county school district. High schoolers are at 75%. Waller says extensive precautions are a big reason why.
He adds that massive realignment occurred in all 14 of their high schools, where they took each individual student body under a microscope and adapted it to best mitigate the risk of COVID-19. He says the effort it took cannot be understated.
“It was quite a feat to get to 75% – so I don’t know what more from the standpoint of safety protocols we could put in place that would get us to that 100%," Waller explained.
He says figuring out how they will make this work is going to be a top priority going forward…within reason.
“Do we engage in a risky or behavior in schools just to get more kids in?" Waller hypothesized. “I don’t think anybody wants to do that."
He says that work on both a 100% in-person attendance plan, and a district-wide vaccine distribution plan, have already begun at the district level. He says that the school system is going to be working with the Bon Secours St. Francis hospital system to get the vaccine out – whenever it does become available to them.
