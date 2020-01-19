GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Serafina D’Amico is a name that you don’t want to forget. This ten-year-old girl is going places in life.
She has recently been named a semifinalist in naming NASA’S next Mars 2020 Rover. An honor that only 150 people across the country have been recognized for.
“I love space,” the ten-year-old says.
More than 30,000 entrants threw in a name for the rover. D’Amico's name was Cyano.
"Cyano is part of the name cyanobacteria - a type of bacteria that made the first oxygen on earth," D’Amico said.
According to the Future Engineers website, the Mars 2020 rover will seek signs of past microbial life, collect surface samples as the first leg of a potential Mars Sample Return campaign, and test technologies to produce oxygen from the Martian atmosphere to prepare for future human missions.
Serafina’s parents are amazed by what she’s accomplished at such a young age.
"She works really hard at everything she does, and any parent would be proud," her mother Jacqui D’Amico said.
"It's even hard to take in how young she is and how much she is doing and pushing herself,” her father Vincent D’Amico said.
Studying aeronautics and learning about space is something this little girl will continue to do if her mind continues soaring to greater heights.
"I like the science because it's very complicated and interesting," Serafina said.
