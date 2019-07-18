GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman is proving age is nothing but a number!
Mimi Meaders celebrated her 101st birthday in a big way, surrounded by friends and family and a few thousand cheering fans.
Mimi Meaders is no stranger to the baseball field.
“My dad played, and my husband played so it’s always been in our family,” Mimi Meaders said, “In high school I played on the girls baseball team at Greenville High.”
Years later, she’s still going strong.
“She’s 101 and still very agile and I tell her that mind is better than mine,” Mimi’s daughter, Janet Reynolds said.
The baseball diamond is still close to her heart, so her daughter decided to give her a birthday surprise she’ll always remember.
“A friend told me I should call the Drive and ask if she could throw the first pitch, so I did and they were really excited for her to be here,” Reynolds said, “She was out there dancing a jig for them before she threw it,” Reynolds said.
Mimi celebrated her 101st birthday by throwing the first pitch at the Drive game on Thursday night.
“It was really exciting! I loved it,” Meaders said.
Mimi said her secret to living a long, healthy life is having fun and staying active.
“Things don’t operate like they used to but most of the time I feel good,” Meaders said, “I enjoy life just like I always have!”
Mimi said she still plays volleyball and baseball every chance she gets.
“Come over and play ball with me!” Meaders said.
