For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a sweet cat named Gus. He is about a year old and with Pickens County Humane Society.
He is very friendly and good with other animals. They believe that Gus was harassed by kids in the past, so a mature household would be best for him.
He is litter box trained and very playful! If you are interested in adopting him, head to Pickens Humane Society at 500 Five Forks Rd. in Liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.