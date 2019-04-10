For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a 2 month old puppy named Hastings! He's with Spartanburg Humane Society and is looking for a forever home.
He's a yellow lab mix, and will take plenty of training and time from his adoptive parents! He's a total cutie and everyone here at Fox Carolina is in love!
If you are interested in adopting him, you can head to Spartanburg Humane Society or go to their website spartanburghumane.org
