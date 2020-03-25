GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - People are doing creative things to stay busy at home. A local business owner is helping you paint at home and a fitness instructor is hosting live workouts on Facebook.
With many recreational activities been limited, like this park that has yellow tape around it here in Lyman, People in the community are helping others stay busy so that they don't go crazy in the house.
Whether you want to get creative or get up and moving .... Many are looking for things they can do while staying home in hopes of flattening the curve of the coronavirus.
Painting with a Twist in Greenville wants to help you have some fun with your family.
Logan Wolfe, PWAT owner, says, "They are take-home kids we are providing all of the materials for what we do here which is step-by-step instructions for painting with a twist."
You order a kit online that comes with a video and you can pick it up curbside.
"Let us know you’re here and I will run it right out to you. We are being very safe. Doing everything with gloves and sanitizing everything and we even provide you with the a disposable apron," says Wolfe.
A fitness instructor took to Facebook to host fitness classes through the site's live feature from the comfort of her living room.
Karisha Sharp says it's outlet that once helped her when she was down and she hopes to share that through fitness routines that you can do from your home.
"Moving benefits everybody. Not just physically but mentally," says Sharp.
Either of those can be done by yourself or with your family, anything to keep you busy during this time when you have a lot of downtime.
Wolfe says, "all the small businesses right now we are here for you and we are so happy that we can be able to provide fun, a fun activity for you to do while we are staying at home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.