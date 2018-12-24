For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Indi! I am partial to Calico cats because I had one all through growing up.
Lisa Ristow with Oconee Humane Society has some words about this sweet kitty:
INDI, a beautiful 7 month old Calico, will warm your heart on a cold winter's night. Her colors reflect autumn and winter at the same time. She loves to be held and have her head rubbed. She is a sweet, well-behaved cat that travels in her carrier very well. So act quickly if you have always wanted a colorful calico!
We hope to find her a home! Come to Oconee Humane Society at 1926 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca to meet her!
