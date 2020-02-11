This duo is hoping to be find a great home!
Dory is a lab mix around 8 years old. She was surrendered by her owner because of a move. Ink is her companion, and is a Great Dane mix.
Since being surrendered to Oconee Humane Society, Dory has been mourning the loss of her home and having trouble connecting with people. Volunteers say she is coming around through. and needs to stay with Ink if possible.
If you are interested in adopting this sweet pair who would bring so much love into a home, just contact Oconee Humane Society at 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca to meet them!
