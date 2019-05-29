For Fox's Four Legged Friends I chose Ivan, a sweet and energetic pup from Carolina Poodle Rescue! Below is information from carolinapoodlerescue.org
Reason for being in rescue: Sc shelter- found as a stray
Special Needs: none noted
What kind of home would be best for me: Ivan is a very young dog who has been largely untrained during his formative first year. He needs a family that is committed to training and that wants a very high energy dog. Ivan is too much energy and curiosity for cats. He would be happy in a home with another high-energy dog.
What is my personality like: The smile on Ivan's face says everything about him. This boy is happy, energetic, and full of life. He is young and largely untrained and in need desperate need of manners. He is learning basic commands and how to walk on a leash. These are clearly new for him. What Ivan loves most is to be picked up and carried on your hip like a toddler. He is also very treat motivated which makes training easier.
Ivan likes stuffed animals but more importantly he prefers cat toys lol. He is hilarious with all of his puppy games. Ivan is very curious and has to stick his nose in everything! There is not a shy bone in his body, he prances around like he owns the place! He needs patient owners that will be okay with raising a puppy
How do I act when I first meet new people: Friendly - Ivan loves everyone!
Tips and Tidbits: Ivan is a high shedding dog. He is not for anyone with allergy concerns. You must also love sweeping and vacuuming. Ivan says his smiles and hugs make up for all the hair!
House trained: Dogs can be house trained if they are in the right environment and are allowed to follow a schedule as long as a physical reason doesn't keep them from being trained. A dog house trained in my home may not be in yours. We will help you teach your new dog this necessary skill and based on your schedule.
