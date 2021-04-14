Johnson & Johnson vaccine: what you need to know about side effects and CDC pause
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento says there are a lot of unknowns at the moment.
“The answer to the question: ‘why this is happening?’ is that we don’t know yet,” he explained, “but there are some possible mechanisms they are proposing based on what’s going on in Europe.”
He says women under 60 appear to be the group most affected by severe side effects of blood clotting that could be related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine right now.
FOX Carolina asked the doctor if this could have anything to do with the way the different Covid vaccines interact with your body. He says it’s too early to tell, but that it is a theory.
“If you look at similar vaccines, like the one in Europe, it’s a vector vaccine called AstraZeneca," he explained. “They are proposing that your body produces antibodies to fight that adenovirus, and that sometimes they attack the platelets."
He’s talking about blood platelets—which is where the clotting comes in.
Here’s what all that that means:
Sarmiento says Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use an mRNA delivery method to your body, which replicates the DNA of COVID-19 and activates your immune system.
Johnson and Johnson, on the other hand, combines part of Covid with a live common cold virus called adenovirus.
He says something about that reaction could be what causes the clotting, but we can’t know for sure.
“Six out of almost 7 million is very rare,” Sarmiento said. “But they are just being cautious right now.”
He says pausing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the only way doctors will get to the bottom of things and determine the root causes of these severe side effects—and determine what kind of link, if any, there is.
“I’m currently 9 weeks pregnant and I just think there’s not enough information out there," said Danielle Morton, who is a patient at Sarmiento‘s practice.
Morton says she’s on the fence about getting a vaccine at all, but adds that if she were to get one, she would definitely steer clear of Johnson and Johnson due to the severe side effects seen in women—no matter how rare.
“Obviously everyone wants this to be over with, they want a world without masks and no worries, so I think this does kind of set it back a little bit," she said.
Right now only 6 women ages 18 to 48 have suffered from blood clots related to getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And doctors still don’t know whether there is a concrete link between the two.
Sarmiento says that symptoms of these very rare severe side effects usually occur between 6 and 13 days after you get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine; if it has been 2 weeks or more, you should be in the clear.
He says symptoms you should look out for include severe headaches, chest pains, bad leg cramps, and severe stomach pains. If you have any of those and have gotten the J&J vaccine, you should call your doctor ASAP.
He says that it’s also very important you let them know you’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine when you do.
“The danger really sometimes, if you don’t know that this is related to the vaccine, is they may treat it with a common medicine called heparin," Sarmiento explained. “And that is dangerous because it is not the right treatment.”
“It is very important, especially for women of childbearing age, under 60, if they have symptoms, to call their doctor right away," he added.
Sarmiento also wants to reemphasize just how rare severe side effects related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are. He says odds are less than 1 in a million.
According to studies from several organizations, including the American Medical Association, blood clotting from a vaccine like Johnson and Johnson that results in decreased blood flow to the brain is still much rarer than developing a similar clot from behaviors like smoking or taking birth control – less than ten thousandths of a percent.
So what’s next?
Sarmiento says that in places like Europe, where similar issues were noticed with the AstraZeneca vaccine – which has similar properties to Johnson and Johnson – certain countries are now restricting which demographics can get certain doses.
He says that time will tell whether something similar happens in the United States. But, for now, he says he is advising any woman under 60 to get one of the other two coronavirus vaccines– Pfizer or Moderna.
He says that fortunately, both are widely available, and stresses the need for people to continue to get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
