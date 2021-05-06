GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Adam Hayes with Larkin's in downtown Greenville says they are still climbing out of a hole, but things have picked up.
“It went from a trickle to a full-on explosion, you know, everybody was showing up," he said, when describing how business has increased since the effects of the pandemic have lessened and things have opened up more. “It was like, 'alright we are busy again.'"
That’s why the chef and executive vice president told us he’s excited for new funding as he and his restaurant compensate for increased operating costs and rev things back up.
"From a business standpoint, this funding really helps out," he said. “There’s some infrastructure needs we need to focus on, some equipment needs, some labor needs we have."
The money comes from the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package passed by the Biden Administration. He says aside from the bottom line, he also hopes there’s another area that gets a boost from this.
“We definitely have demand," Hayes explained, “now it’s about getting food and getting people back in to do the job."
That worker shortage is also something Carlos Phillips with the Greenville Chamber says he hopes is addressed.
“The restaurant industry is invaluable to our community," said the Chamber of Commerce CEO.
Compared to this time last year, the Small Business Administration says food service industry worker numbers are down almost 2 million.
“Greenville has evolved into a foodie town," Phillips explained. “We have a lot of people visit every day for our exceptional culinary experience, and of course the locals love it too."
We asked him how businesses can apply for government funds; he says local restaurants can visit the SBA website for more information and an application, or simply call their local Small Businesses Administration office.
“It’s important that restaurants apply early so they can have their best chance of securing," Phillips said of the nearly $30 billion in funds up for grabs in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
He says he doesn’t anticipate the money lasting long.
Hayes adds that despite all of the challenges 2020 brought, they are only thinking about the future.
“At the end of the day, we are still going to do what we do," he said matter-of-factly. “We are still going to run a restaurant to do the best we can to keep people happy – inside and out.”
The Biden Administration says that for the first 21 days, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will be prioritizing those businesses owned by military veterans, women, and those from socially or economically disadvantaged areas.
Businesses can start applying this week, and from submission to funding, The White House says it should be about a 14-day wait period on average.
