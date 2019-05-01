For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Mackenzie! She is a 2 month old boxer mix puppy at Spartanburg Humane Society!
She is super playful and came into the shelter with several siblings. Keep in mind that puppies take a lot of time and training, and she will likely grow into a much larger dog!
If you are interested in adopting Mackenzie, just head to Spartanburg Humane Society or go to their website: https://spartanburghumane.org/adopt/
